North Carolina murder suspect apprehended in Georgia

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man being sought on murder and assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested in Georgia, a sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said last week that its detectives were searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, a suspect accused of shooting two people in Zebulon on the morning of Dec. 10, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Hernandez-Mojica was taken into custody in Gainesville, Georgia, nearly 400 miles southwest of Zebulon, by the Gainesville Police Department on Saturday. Gainesville is 55 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Antonio Franco, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Antonia Cisneros, 33, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, which also said Cisneros was Hernandez-Mojica’s former girlfriend and the mother of their children.

Hernandez-Mojica is currently awaiting extradition to North Carolina. Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that warrants have been drawn charging Hernandez-Mojica with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.