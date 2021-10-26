North Carolina parents charged in abuse of 6-week-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two parents have been arrested in a child abuse case in which a 6-week-old was diagnosed with life-threatening injuries, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies received a report on Saturday that an infant was brought to a local hospital. Detectives determined that the child sustained the injuries during the past week while in the care of its parents, the news release said.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Zachery Ryan Honeycutt, 23, and Destiny Alisa Watts, 18. Both are from Lexington.

Honeycutt was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and Watts was charged with felony negligent child abuse. Both parents were taken before a Davidson County magistrate before they were jailed under $200,000 secured bonds apiece. Their first court appearances were set for Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the child remains hospitalized in critical condition.