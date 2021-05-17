North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection near Interstate 40 and was going through the intersection when someone driving an SUV ran a red light and hit the passenger side of the cruiser, news outlets reported. Police said the impact caused a can of pepper spray to burst, and Pleasant was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the accident, police were notified about a damaged SUV in a parking lot at a store near Hanes Mall. They found the suspect, Javier Gutierrez-Peralta, 37, of Lexington. Police said the damage to his vehicle was linked to evidence at the crash site.

Gutierrez-Peralta was charged with driving while impaired, and other traffic-related charges are pending, according to police.

