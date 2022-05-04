CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a murder case dating back to 2012, authorities said.

Nexstar’s WNCN reported the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday that Glen Allen Stewart, Jr. was identified as a person of interest during the initial investigation into the death of Kim Douglas Mckoy Jr., whose body was discovered on a road on July 19, 2012. But authorities said there was not enough evidence to proceed with charges.

Mckoy died from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Last September, investigators met with District Attorney Ernie Lee, who determined there was sufficient evidence against Stewart to bring the murder charge and to present an indictment to the Sampson County grand jury. An indictment was returned in October, and on Tuesday, Stewart was served with an order for arrest.

A judge issued Stewart a $500,000 secured bond and ordered him to electronic house arrest in the event bail is posted. The Sampson Independent reports that Stewart is being held currently in the federal prison system for unrelated charges.