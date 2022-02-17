North Carolina teen dies after drive-by shooting, brother facing charges

CAMERON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in a drive-by shooting in which his brother died of a a gunshot wound to the head, a sheriff’s office said.

Nexstar’s WNCN reports the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who lives on N.C. Highway 27 west in Cameron reported that her house was shot at from a passing car at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported. The five people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Within the half-hour, deputies responding to a car fire near N.C. Highway 87 found Isiah Keion Chestnutt, 17, had been shot in the head by someone inside the car and was taken out of the car by the other occupants, according to the sheriff’s office. Chestnutt died at a hospital in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Investigators determined that the people inside the car were responsible for the drive-by shooting. Authorities charged Chestnutt’s brother, Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, 18, with attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy.

Two juveniles inside the car were taken to a detention facility and charged in the shootings.