North Carolina woman charged after fatal traffic accident

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a woman after investigators said she ran a stop sign and hit another car, killing the couple inside, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Kimberly Barrett, 42, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign in connection with the accident in Lenoir County on Tuesday, news outlets report.

According to the patrol, Antonio Rhem, 37, and Regina Rhem, 39, were heading south on Wallace Family Road northeast of Kinston, while Barrett was heading westbound on Tilghman Mill Road around 7 p.m. The couple’s vehicle landed on its top in a nearby yard after the collision, investigators said.