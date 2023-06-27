LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested twice on separate days on two separate gun and weapons charges, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Michael Dryden was stopped Sunday when he tried to avoid a sheriff’s office checkpoint. After making bond, he was arrested on Monday as a search warrant was being conducted at a home where drugs were suspected to have been manufactured and sold.

Dryden was stopped Sunday as he tried to avoid the checkpoint in the 4600 block of Aldridge Store Road in La Grange. A DWI investigation led to deputies finding a gun, 7.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 55.3 grams of marijuana, 22.8 grams of hashish, Schedule II narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia. A gun was also found along with a firearm suppressor and an open alcoholic container.

Dryden was arrested Sunday and charged with:

• maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance sells

• possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance

• possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance

• possession of Schedule II controlled substance

• possession of drug paraphernalia

• possession of marijuana paraphernalia

• possession of a concealed firearm

• open container

Deputies on A-Shift continued the investigation into Dryden and established probable cause to search a home in the 4800 block of Aldridge Store Road. A search warrant was executed Monday morning where deputies found 1,278.4 grams of marijuana in 16 individual bags or containers, two guns with homemade suppressors, $1,250, cocaine paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia.

Dryden went into the home after making bond and was arrested and charged with the following:

• maintaining a place for controlled substance sells

• possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance

• felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance

• possession of drug paraphernalia

• possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Dryden received a secured bond for all charges in both arrests