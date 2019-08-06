Officials arrest 67 sex traffickers as part of ‘Operation Independence Day’

The Department of Justice announced the FBI-led recovery or identification of 103 child victims and the arrest of 67 sex traffickers through ‘Operation Independence Day’.

The initiative was executed during the month of July through 161 operations conducted nationwide.

‘Operation Independence Day’ relied on the 86 FBI-led Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces (CEHTTFs), which leveraged the resources and intelligence of other federal, state, local, and tribal partners.

More than 400 agencies participate in these task forces.

The FBI Charlotte Division led two operations in the state, one in Charlotte and one in Southern Pines/Pinehurst area.

Three minor victims were recovered in North Carolina, officials said.

The following agencies participated in the operation in North Carolina: