Employee fatally shot Wednesday morning at Duplin County chicken plant

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County deputies were investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday morning at the House of Raeford food processing plant in Rose Hill.

A company spokesperson said an employee was shot and killed in the parking lot around 5 a.m. The plant is located off U.S. Hwy. 17 in Rose Hill. Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrived there at 5:15 a.m. and found a man had been shot multiple times.

House of Raeford plant in Rose Hill. (Camila Barco, WNCT photo)

EMS was called to the scene but the victim, who has not been identified, died en route to the hospital.

Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said the suspect, who has also not been identified, fled the scene and is currently at large. He is not an employee of the chicken plant.

Wallace said the victim was taking a break outside the plant when the shooting happened. There is a past history between the suspect and the victim and was not a random act.

Operations at the plant continued as employees arrived for work and trucks were seen entering and leaving the facility.