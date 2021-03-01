Officials investigating attempted murder in Goldsboro, 1 hospitalized

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an attempted murder that occurred on February 28.

At approximately 1:51 a.m., GPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of E Mulberry Street. When officers responded to the scene they located the victim, Shameek Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to Wayne UNC Health, and then later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Currently, he is listed in “serious” condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit responded and this incident is under investigation. Citizens are encouraged to contact Investigator Goins at 919-580-4203 or Sgt. Canady at 919-580-4210.