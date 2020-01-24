Officials investigating shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving three individuals.

Officials said the shooting occurred at an undisclosed location.

Those involved in the shooting were able to drive themselves to Ramos Pizza located at 8211 West Mount Drive in Rocky Mount to get assistance.

The injuries to the three individuals appear to be non-life threatening and all have been transported to UNC-Nash hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The identities of the three wounded are currently not available.

Nash County Investigators are currently working on leads.

There is no current threat to citizens near Ramos Pizza.

