Officials: Juvenile robs pizza driver in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a 14-year-old juvenile for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On December 16, 2019, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in the eastern part of Wayne County.

A pizza delivery driver delivered pizza to an address in the Brantwood Subdivision.

Officials said, while attempting to make the delivery, he was approached by a black male with a handgun.

After the investigation was completed the 14-year-old was charged accordingly.