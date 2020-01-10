Officials: Man shot, injured in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been shot and injured in Tarboro.

On Thursday night at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Tarboro 911 Center received a call regarding an individual having been shot in front of Subway restaurant located at 1108 Western Boulevard.

Officials said after they arrived on the scene they quickly located the suspect who attempted to flee.

The suspect was taken into custody.

A male victim was found nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

This individual was treated on scene before being transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for further treatment.

Officials said there is no pending threat to the public as a result of this incident.