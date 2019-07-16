Officials: NC infant who was subject of Amber Alert found, mother and her boyfriend in custody

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bladen County infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been located and the infant’s mother and her boyfriend are in custody, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Lounnisha Renee Askew, 4 months old, was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro Monday evening by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, authorities said early on Tuesday.
Juanita Askew is the child’s mother and non-custodial parent who went to the daycare, grabbed the child and fled, officials said.
Juanita Askew turned the baby over to family members after they talked her into surrendering Lounnisha to them, the sheriff’s office said. Juanita Askew and her boyfriend then fled.
The mother and her boyfriend were arrested following a traffic stop in Lumberton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The pair are being transferred to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Lounnisha is also being transferred to the sheriff’s office where the Department of Social Services will take her, according to authorities.
- Online Originals: Greenville’s A Time for Science Tribute to Apollo 11 Fifty Year Anniversary
- 9OYS Living Local: Duplin Winery, popular hotspot in Duplin County’s Rose Hill
- Authorities seize 175+ pounds of cocaine, millions of dollars in Halifax County drug bust
- Wayne County man arrested after months-long investigation into sex assault of 7-year-old girl
- Sea turtles set nesting record at Cape Hatteras seashore