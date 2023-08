GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wayne County 911 call center received multiple calls about armed individuals on Friday around noon.

Officers from the Goldsboro Police Department arrived at Day Circle and found the suspects running from the scene. Hykeem Damarion Weeks was found, arrested and charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public and Resisting Public Officer.

Weeks was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.