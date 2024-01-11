JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested an individual in an incident at Jacksonville Mall the day after Christmas.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation involving multiple people at the Jacksonville Mall on December 26. After reviewing security footage, they determined that one person was the instigator in the situation.

Beyonce Jones from Kenansville was arrested on assault charges and is currently awaiting a court hearing. No weapons were involved in the altercation.

This is an ongoing investigation, Jacksonville police said Thursday.