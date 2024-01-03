KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary on Monday, January 1.

The victim of the burglary told officers that the suspect came into the home while the residents were asleep, stealing several things. They also provided video evidence of the suspect entering the home with a gun and stealing.

The suspect, Dustin Snyder who is 36 years old and from Kinston, had his home searched by the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. Officers found guns and other stolen property from the break-in.

Snyder was arrested during the search and charged with First Degree Burglary, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Larceny of a Firearm, and Safecracking. He was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App that is available on both Apple and Android devices. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.