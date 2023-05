WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Warsaw Police Department stopped a car for speeding and conducted a probable cause search on Wednesday.

Officers found under 1/2 pound of marijuana, scales, a concealed gun, an open container of alcohol and about $3,000. The car had a homemade 30-day temporary tag displayed.

The driver of the car, Hieu Minh Tran, 18, of Rose Hill, was taken to the Duplin County Jail and put under a $15,000 secured bond.