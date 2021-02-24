One arrested, one wanted on death by distribution charges in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One suspect has been arrested and another is still wanted on death by distribution charges in Williamston.

On February 14, officers with the Williamston Police Department were dispatched to the Ross Motel on US Hwy 17 for a death investigation. The deceased, Brittany Barber, died from a heroin overdose on February 14.

Deputies said an investigation into her death revealed that multiple suspects were involved in the heroin transaction that lead to Barber’s death. Of those involved Seddrick Nicholson has been arrested and charged with death by distribution. Warrants have also been obtained for Shermeika Nicholson for death by distribution.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Shermeika Nicholson is asked to call Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800 or Williamston Police Department 252-792-2124.

This is an ongoing investigation.