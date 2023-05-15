GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery on Monday.

Employees at the scene reported a man entered the building and took one of the employee’s personal property off the grounds. The suspect also assaulted a female employee during the theft in addition to pointing a gun in a subject’s direction.

The suspect fled the scene and went towards North Berkeley Boulevard. The employee who was assaulted was taken to UNC Health Wayne.

The investigation is still ongoing.