One captured, one still at large after Friday night shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested one person and are looking for another after a shooting on Thursday that investigators said the two were involved.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of College Street in Kinston on March 11 around 3:41 p.m. Shell casings were found on the 900 block of College Street.

On Friday, officers arrested Rahmel Gray, 20, of Pink Hill. He was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. Tysheek Gray, 22, also of Pink Hill, is currently at large.

Kinston police are asking anyone with information on Gray or where he may be to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.