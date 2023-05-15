ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers in Elizabeth City responded to a verbal disturbance complaint of Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw two men who had both been shot multiple times. Both victims, Tavori Fletcher, 40, and Cedric Green, 35, were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Green was eventually transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he remained. Fletcher died from his wounds.

Suspects in the case fled the scene and the Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at (252) 335- 4321 or the Crime Line at (242) 335- 5555. Information that has been received will be confidential and anonymous.