GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured five others on Wednesday.

LaToya Henry, Public Information Officer with the City of Goldsboro, said police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a party/gathering at a home on 112 N. Leslie St. Officials said the five victims are each in stable condition at Wayne UNC Healthcare.

Goldsboro police remained on the scene and continued to investigate into Wednesday night. No further information was available as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.