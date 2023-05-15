TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed after a high-speed chase Sunday that resulted from a vehicle that failed to stop at a driver’s license checkpoint.

Tarboro police said the checking station was on Western Boulevard at Northern Boulevard. The suspect was in a red Dodge Journey and led police in a pursuit after the vehicle drove past the checkpoint. It ended with a crash at the Northgate Apartments Complex. The car collided with Apartment 28.

Officers assisted residents out of the apartment and several of them were treated for injuries. One resident of Apartment 28, Jeanette Drew, passed away due to the injuries sustained from the crash.

The suspect, Darquavious Devon Lancaster of Tarboro, was charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle; Speeding/Fleeing to Elude Arrest; Driving while Impaired; Possession of Marijuana; Driving While License Revoked; Damage to Real Property; Injury to Personal Property; and Speeding. Lancaster was taken before a magistrate and put under a $500,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to appear in Edgecombe County District Court on May 17.