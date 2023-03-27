JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened early Monday in Jacksonville.

At around 1:37 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Hunting Green Drive in Jacksonville. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the Naval Hospital Trauma Center at Camp Lejeune. One of the victims died from his injuries. The second victim was being treated for serious injuries. His status was uncertain as of Monday evening, officials said.

No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

Officials continue to investigate and ask if anyone was in the Hunting Green Drive area or if someone has video surveillance footage of the area is being asked to check their security system for anything that is suspicious or simply out of place for the area. If you know anything, please contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.