GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to calls about several breaking and entering offenses.

The breaking and entering incidents happened at Always Available Self Storage. Investigators said the suspect stole from multiple units.

Police received a warrant and searched the home of Eric Alphin. They found stolen property. Alphin was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny. He is now being held on a $30,000 secured bond.