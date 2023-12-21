KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Kinston Police Department arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery.

Kinston police officers received a call on December 20, in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on Terminal Street in Kinston. Officers found the two suspects fleeing, entering a residence on W. Washington Avenue, one was apprehended without incident. The other suspect was also apprehended without incident after the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrived on the scene.

Officers searched the residence the two had hidden in and recovered two guns that were used in the armed robbery.

The first suspect apprehended was a 17 year old, who has since been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor.

The second suspect initially falsely reported that he was 17 years of age. After some research officers discovered that he is actually 19 years old. Zacchaeus Hussy, from Hookerton, was then charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Felony Obstruction of Justice. He was also served five outstanding warrants for failing to appear.

Hussy has since been placed in the Lenoir County Jail.