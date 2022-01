KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police responded in reference to a woman who had been hit by a car. Officers said they found the woman dead in the road when they arrived at the scene.

Officers have not found the person or car responsible for the hit-and-run. This is an active investigation.