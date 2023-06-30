JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a break-in led to one person being shot and killed and another injured early Friday.

Deputies responded to 2 Aragona Blvd. just after 4 a.m. Friday in regards to a possible shooting. The caller was found with a gunshot wound to the arm. A second victim was found lying on the ground on the back patio with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The caller was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and the other victim was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow EMS. The caller was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to recover and be released from the hospital. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No names have been released at this time.

Officials said the caller reported multiple people broke into the back door of his apartment. He ran to the back bedroom to retrieve a gun. Shots were exchanged before the suspects fled.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Curington at 910-989-4074.