KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment, and is currently in fair condition, the police department said.

“At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s),” a Kinston Police Department press release reads.

Anyone with information about this case should call the police department’s tip line at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.