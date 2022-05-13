KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting at the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Kinston Police Department announced.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The case is under investigation, and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information on this case should call the Kinston Police Department’s tips line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.