GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in a shooting at the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle on Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene following reports of shots fired. They found a man with apparent gunshot wounds dead inside a residence, according to a press release.

Detectives are in the “very preliminary stages” of their investigation, but the shooting did not appear to be random, GPD said.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. GPD said it didn’t anticipate having more details to release earlier than Wednesday night.