JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on Kalani

Joseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow County Emergency Medical Services, where he was later pronounced dead.

“This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Investigators have recovered the weapon used in the shooting and they are conducting several interviews of witnesses,” said Capt. Mike Capps, JPD investigative services supervisor. “We are still early into our investigation and are working with the District Attorney’s office as the case progresses.”

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J. Wenderoth at 910-938-6521 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov. Reference case 22-10886 when calling in.