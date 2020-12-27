One person killed in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said one person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to 109 Brenda Dr. at 4:17 p.m. They found Justin Lewis McCarthy on the ground with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Public Safety and Onslow County EMS responded but could not save McCarthy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident was isolated and involved McCarthy and anotehr person.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, however, we believe this

to be an isolated incident.” said Captain Mike Capps.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jillian

Wenderoth at 910-938-5034 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at

910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their Identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 20-10973 when calling or texting about this case.