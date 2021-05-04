One person killed in stabbing, Wilson police investigating

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilson police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death Monday night.

Officials responded around 11:19 p.m. to the 1700 block of Ward Boulevard. Officers found the victim, Trinity Williams, 19, dead, in the parking lot between Westview Lanes and Sammy’s Convenient Mart. A large crowd of people was also at the scene.

The Wilson Police Department is still actively investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.