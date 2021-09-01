One person shot, Onslow County deputies looking for known suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was shot and a known suspect was on the run in an incident that happened just after noon on Wednesday.

Deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at Weatherington Road at White Oak Rentals MHP at 12:14 p.m. They found a man who had been shot. He was transported to Naval Hospital on Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they know who the suspect is that shot the man and are currently looking for him. The preliminary investigation indicated it was a target, isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Watkinsat (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021010438 when calling.

