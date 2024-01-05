KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has pled guilty to a Kinston murder that took place in November 2022.

Taquan Travontah Jakel Darden pled guilty on Wednesday, January 3, to the murder of Nathaniel Crawford. Darden was given a 240-300 months long sentence for the murder in addition to 64-89 months consecutive sentence for an unrelated robbery case that happened within Lenoir County.

The Kinston Police Department responded to a scene in reference to a gunshot victim on November 27, 2022. Officers and Lenoir County EMS arrived to find Nathaniel Crawford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries on route to ECU Medical Center.