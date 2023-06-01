TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Teachey area that happened Thursday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry spoke with Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. He said the shooting happened on Pine Street. An unnamed victim was driven by car to the Teachey Volunteer Fire Department. It was unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries or if they were transported to the hospital.

Teachey Volunteer Fire Department first responders were assisted by Duplin County EMS and the Wallace Police Department.