Suspect in Craven County murder to appear in court Monday

UPDATE: Craven County officials say a man charged with murder will have his first court appearance on Monday.



According to court officials, Jeremy Trace Williams, who is charged with an open count of murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Daniel Hardin, will have his first court appearance at 11:00 a.m. Monday in Courtroom 4 at the Craven County Courthouse.



PREVIOUS:

According the the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Trace Williams was arrested and charged for the death of 18-year-old Daniel Hardin.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said there was a call for a scuffle in the street outside of a home, involving two white males.

Sheriff Hughes said Daniel Hardin, 18, of Pamlico County was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Deputies took Jeremy Trace Williams into custody Friday night and later charged him with an open count of murder.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Township 7 Fire and EMS responded to the scene.