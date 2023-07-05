NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a call about two gunshot victims on Lagrange Street on Tuesday.

Both gunshot victims, Nathan Sheptock, 22, and Nalaoni Sheptock, 1, were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center. Nathan Sheptock has been treated and released and Nalaoni Sheptock is in critical condition.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Contact the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit and to speak to the CIU supervisor at (252) 672-4253 if you have any information.