MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation.

Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple fraudulently obtained an RV trailer valued at over $30,000 from a local business in Newport by means of a check scam.

Further investigation led to the location and recovery of two RV trailers and two motor vehicles that were found to have also been obtained as a result of this check scam scheme. Some of the vehicles were from Kinston and as far away as Marion County, Fla. Officials estimated the recovered value was in excess of $100,000.

The investigation revealed the two were currently wanted in the State of Florida. Merchandise has since been returned.

Kane was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, felony worthless check on a closed account, and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. He had his first court appearance and was being held without bond pending extradition to the State of Florida for similar crimes.

Valentine was charged with aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretenses and has already

had her first court appearance. She was also being held without bond pending extradition to the State of

Florida for similar crimes.