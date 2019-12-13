Onslow Co. drug arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a probation search of his residence.

On Thursday Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and N.C. Division of Probation/Parole conducted a probation search at the residence of Michael Nicholas Autrey.

Autrey is currently on probation for a felony conviction from May 23 for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance officials said.

During the search of the premises at N. Cambridge Street in Hubert, officials said they located and seized approximately 133 grams of marijuana, marijuana wax, vape cartridges infused with THC, various drug paraphernalia and $5,390.

A semi-automatic pistol was also seized.

Autrey is not permitted to legally possess any firearms as part of his felony conviction and probation.

Autrey was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Manufacturing marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

He was given an $11,000 bond and transported to the Onslow County Detention Center.