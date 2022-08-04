JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County man who was charged with making bomb threats back in May has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Kenneth Reynolds was arrested after an investigation into two fires that Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were intentionally set. Officials said he admitted himself into a local hospital for second-degree burns on the morning of the second fire.

Reynolds’ first arrest came on Tuesday. He was charged with felony first-degree arson for the first fire. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with felony second-degree arson for the second fire. He was given a $7,000 unsecured bond by a magistrate for the second charge. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a combined $1.607 million bond awaiting court disposition, officials said.

Reynolds was already being held after his arrest on May 20 for making bomb threats to the Furniture 4 Less business on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville. In that incident, Hwy. 258 was shut down for around six hours while a bomb squad investigated a suspicious package that had the word “boom” on it.

Back in April, Reynolds was charged with unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.