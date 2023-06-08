JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Midway Park man on drug trafficking charges.

Johnnie Larue Chadwick, 6, was found guilty of trafficking in opioids by possession, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 7. Law enforcement officers said they witnessed Chadwick in a drug transaction on May 13. Chadwick was then stopped by the officers and had his car searched.

Chadwick was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months and a maximum of 103 months, to be served in the Department of Corrections.