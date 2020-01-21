Live Now
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to ID armed robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery.

On January 12, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2&1 Vape & Cigar Lounge located at 5137 Richlands Highway in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 8:34 PM.

Officials said, the clerk operating the cash register in the business was held at gunpoint by an unknown male wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, and pink gloves, concealing their identity.

The suspect demanded money, displayed a gun, and fled in an unknown direction of travel.

The person of interest is best described as a white male, 5’10” to 6’00”, with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Curlee at 910-989-4074; michael_curlee@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2020000561 when calling.

