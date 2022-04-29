JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom.

Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school officials, the device and other items of evidence were seized from the school. Bera was later arrested and taken into custody at his home without incident.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s office to identify more charges, which will be forthcoming.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact to the Jacksonville Police Department. We are currently working with Onslow County school officials to identify victims and will be reaching out to those involved,” said Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke with the Jacksonville Police Department.

The Police Department asks that anyone with information or concerns reach out to the police department. The department has crisis counselors on staff and available to speak with those who have been affected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective B. Stitz at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)