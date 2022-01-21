Onslow County deputies arrest man for sex crimes with minor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials issued a search warrant on Wednesday and later arrested a man after reports indicated that an adult was having sexual relations with a minor.

Reports indicate that Herlano Leandrea Corey, 39, was a family friend of the victim’s family. A search warrant was executed on Corey’s residence at Ashbury Park Lane in Richlands. He was then interviewed by Special Victim’s Unit detectives.

The juvenile was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center and disclosed she had a sexual relationship with Corey multiple times over the course of a two-year period. Corey confessed to detectives and admitted to multiple incidents with the victim, but also other sex acts over the course of two years, with the last time being in December of 2021.

Corey was taken in front of the magistrate and charged with four counts of Felony First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and given a $300,000 secured bond. He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are anticipated. Anyone with information about this may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detective H. LaSorsa at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2022000554 when calling.