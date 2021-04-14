Onslow County deputies looking for suspect who broke into home, killed man

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a early-morning shooting that killed a man. The suspect is currently on the run.

Deputies and investigators responded to 226 Gregory Fork Road, Lot 6 at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said a woman called and said her roommate had been shot.

When officials arrived they found the victim, who has not been identified, dead of a gunshot wound. The woman who made the call said the suspect was her ex-boyfriend. He reportedly broke into the home and was confronted by the man he shot.

Officials said the suspect is Eduardo Samual Bamaca-Domingo, 37, of 105 Golden Ct. Lot 2 in Jacksonville. He is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to have fled the area in a gray or silver Mazda-3, four-door vehicle with NC license plate TAW-6135.

It was not clear which direction Bamaca-Domingo drove off and where he was going. The suspect may be in the area or could have fled the state.

He is charged with an open count of murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021-004260 when calling.