Onslow County deputies seek info on stolen car found underwater

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT)

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle that was stolen in February and was found submerged underwater on Wednesday in Hubert.

Investigators say a 2001 Honda Accord 4-door, painted silver or gray, was reported stolen on February 24th from a home on Riggs Road in Hubert.



On July 10, at 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a vehicle matching that description, which was found completely submerged in water on Rocky Run Road in Jacksonville.



The OCSO Dive Team recovered the vehicle, and the OCSO Crime Scene Unit processed the vehicle, which they determined was the same one stolen in the February 24th case.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or a possible suspect in this case should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019002820 when calling.