Onslow County man arrested, charged with theft of items

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man was arrested after he was caught with numerous items that had been reported stolen.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded on Dec. 9 to Space Place Self Storage about a suspicious man captured on surveillance cameras. When deputies arrived, they confronted a man walking down Chipmunk Lane who matched the description of the suspicious man seen in surveillance footage.

Lt. T. McAllister approached the man, who ran from the scene. He was later identified as Jesse Edwin Smith. and was arrested on Sunday following a traffic stop by Dep. Curington. Smith, 34, of Harbord Drive in Midway Park was taken before a magistrate and charged with:

Felony Breaking and/or Entering

Four Counts Felony Larceny of a Firearm

Five Counts Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property

He was held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $57,000 secured bond. Smith is a suspect in additional storage unit facility break-ins. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Coleman at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021014660 when calling.